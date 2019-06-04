FCTA, police assure residents of adequate security

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory have been assured of adequate security before, during and after the celebrations of Eid-El- Fitr and national Democracy Day.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa and the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma made the pledge following a meeting of the FCT security committee chaired by the permanent secretary.

Speaking after the meeting, Sir Ohaa said “the security agencies have assured me that there is no cause for alarm. All the residents of Abuja should go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation from miscreants.

“There is synergy between all the security agencies. They have assured us that all of them will collaborate with each other with intelligence gathering and execution to stop any untoward problems that may arise.”

Speaking on the level of preparedness for the Democracy Day celebration, the permanent secretary said “we are already looking forward to welcoming leaders of different nations of the world who will be attending the June 12 ceremony by Mr. President”

In his comments, the FCT commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma reiterated that the FCT Police Command was prepared for both events, disclosing that “adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that the period of the festivity comes and goes without any major incident. We marked three Wednesdays for special attention.

“They are Wednesday of the inauguration, Wednesday which is Sallah and then upper Wednesday which is Democracy Day. We’ve really taken care of adequate deployment of personnel to ensure that no incident is recorded within this period.

“A lot of things are going to be done differently. We are talking about invited foreigners, Presidents of other countries who are coming here. Therefore, we need to put in place extra-security measures and this we have done.

“What we expect from citizens is to be law-abiding and give adequate information to security agencies. Security is everybody’s responsibility”

Similarly, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana has assured Nigerians of a hitch-free Eid-Fitri celebration even as he had ordered massive deployment of personnel across the nation.

According to a statement signed the Corps Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh, the directive became necessary following the declaration of June 4and June 5 as public holiday to mark Eid-el-Fitri festival by the federal government.

He charged all state commandants to work in synergy with other sister agencies and urged the personnel to be civil and diplomatic in their approach to the populace.