FCTA pays N 96.7m on UNECO’s counterpart funding

.. Graduates 400 youths on ICT

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Administration, has announced that in order to ensure proper training of its youths in modern ICT, it recently organized a training programme on ICTin conjunction with the United Nation’s Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)

He said the programme, which was mainly targetef at the FCTA Youth Mobile Information and Communication Technology (ICT) , are to enable them use the skills they have acquired for nation building.

The FCT Minister gave this charge in Abuja on Thursday, during the graduation ceremony for 400 participants of the UNESCO/FCTA YouthMobile project in the FCT drawn mainly from Abuja Municipal and Bwari Area Councils.

Bello, who was represented at the occasion by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Christian Ohaa, said the next phase has been scheduled for Gwagwalada town and will involve 600 participants covering the southern axis of the FCT, namely; Kuje, Kwali, Abaji, and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

He said the FCT Administration has committed over N96.7 million by way of counterpart funding to match UNESCO’s support of N42m. ,

The Minister , while congratulating the participants, urged them to justify the investment of both the global community and the home government towards the realization of their full potentials by starting their own businesses where necessary.

Bello said beneficiaries have been given skills required to excel, adding that government and the larger society expect them to translate these skills to increased productivity and employment.

According to the Minister, “The importance of knowledge, they say, is not in having it, but in using it. Similarly, “to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I therefore urge you all to leverage the skills you have acquired for self-actualization and for nation-building. Let this serve as a clarion call for you all to live up to this dream and to brace up to the challenges of starting off your own businesses where necessary as well as being the torch-bearers of change.”

Malam Bello expressed appreciation to UNESCO for the successful conclusion of the first segment of the YouthMobile Project.

He said the knowledge gained would enable participants to contribute towards the building of inclusive knowledge-based society, by leveraging Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) skills.

“I am glad to note the engagement of 15 beneficiaries from the first batch by SAP (a global leading software company) who served as facilitators at the 2017 Africa Code Week.

“Without doubt, the beneficiaries have been given skills required to excel and we expect it to translate to increased youth productivity and employment. Similarly, we hope it will also help in the promotion of peaceful co-existence amongst themselves and in our various communities,” the Minister stated.

In his own remarks, the Director and Representative of UNESCO Regional Office in Abuja, Yao Ydo said the spirit of the education and cultural arm of the world body is to engage and partner with young women and men, in promoting peace, preventing violent extremism and engaging them meaningfully.

He said the youth stand at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adding that UNESCO is working across the board to support them not as beneficiaries but as leaders, playing vital roles at local, national and global levels

Yido also disclosed that discussions are on to work together with the Lagos State government to empower 4,000 unemployed youth in the state.