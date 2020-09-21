FCTA partners NAPTIP to manage Abuja Women Rehabilitation Centre

By Ukpono Ukpong

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the management of FCT Women Rehabilitation Centre located at Sabo-Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council of the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the signing of the MoU called on both parties to respect the terms and conditions spelt out in the document, just as she revealed that the centre would be managed by NAPTIP for a period of two years.

Aliyu, who commended the Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, for her doggedness in the battle against trafficking in person, also called for collaboration and synergy between relevant agencies in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

“I want to appreciate our sister, the Director General of NAPTIP, who is always there for the plight of the vulnerable women and youths, and anything against their fundamental human rights.

She goes out of her comfort zone to ensure that none is maligned in the society. And today’s event has demonstrated her zeal to go out of her ways to look for more decent accommodation for our vulnerable women.

“These are all the giant strides of a leader and we appreciate you and your team. Hopefully and sincerely, under this period of two years, all that is written here is legally binding on both parties.

And as the custodial of state charged with the responsibility to oversee the signing of this document, I sincerely hope that today will mark the beginning of many beautiful things to come”, the minister affirmed.

Aliyu also called on the management of NAPTIP to ensure that the facility becomes a point to reckon with in the management of vulnerable women and youth, while praying that the facility would provide the needed shelter to all those in need.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie OkahDonli, commended the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for their support in matters relating to trafficking in person and other related offences.

She, however, assured the FCT Administration that the collaboration between the two parties would yield positive results, stressing that the centre would be a beckon of women rehabilitation and empowerment.