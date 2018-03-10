FCTA partners Aviation Min. On Airport Railway passenger convenience

The FCT Administration has concluded arrangements to ensure that passengers connecting to or from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and railway terminals enjoy seamless flow and access to the facilities.

The Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and his counterpart, the Minister of State, Aviation, Engr. Hadi Sirika jointly made this disclosure while addressing the media after a joint inspection of the facilities on Thursday , in Abuja.

On his part, the Minister of State Aviation said, his Ministry will work to ensure a temporary access for passengers arriving the airport or departing to the city upon arrival.

This he said, has become necessary in view of the need to meet up with the target required for the commencement of rail operation in a few weeks times.

He said this will resolve likely human and vehicular traffic in the airport.

According to him, the temporary access will give time for officials of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the FCT Administration to work together to harmonise issues affecting the formal concourse that is designed to link up the airport and railway terminals.

Sirika commended the FCT Administration for its dedication to completion of the facility saying the railway would greatly enhance the outlook of the city and give a modern transport facility to its residents.

He underscored the immense benefits that the light rails will provide to both the airport passengers and residents.

Also speaking at the occasion, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello expressed delight with the seriousness with which the Aviation Ministry is taking up the aspect of providing a concourse between the railway and the airport.

He added that the entire project has been in fulfilment of the commitment of the FCT Administration to complete critical ongoing infrastructure projects.

He expressed his appreciation to the CCECC Nigeria Ltd for its dedication to duty and commitment to ensuring a timely completion of the project.