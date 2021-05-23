FCTA moves to resolve multiple taxation issues

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has begun moves to end multiple taxation in the nation’s capital and ensure a smooth business environment for entrepreneurship to thrive.

Director, FCTA department of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu who disclosed this to journalists over the weekend, stated that a high-profile meeting between the FCTA and major stakeholders to resolve all the lingering tax collection problems in the nation’s capital was scheduled for tomorrow, May 26.

According to her, the Administration’s commitment to resolving, once and for all, all identified bottlenecks around tax collection in the FCT remained unwavering, hence it has dedicated a day for the major stakeholders to engage in extensive deliberation and brainstorming on the issues.

The one-day event, titled: “Evaluating and Tackling issues on Multiple Taxation in the FCT”, will be attended by top representatives from the six Area Councils in the FCT and the Ngerian Employers Consultative Association (NECA), whose persistent complaints necessitated the retreat.

It will also have in attendance, the Senator, representing FCT in the Senate, Sen. Philip Aduda, FCT Minister, Malam Muhamad Musa Bello, his State counterpart, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who will deliver a keynote address, and the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adesola Olusade and many others.

The director further disclosd that also expected at the event include, Chairmen, Senate and House Committees on FCT, Sen. Abubakar Kyari and Hon. Abdullahi Garba, respectively, as well as the FIRS Chairman, Muhammad Nami and DG, Bureau of Public Service Reform (BPSR), Dr. D. I. Arabi, among several others.

Two papers will be presented at the event, namely “The Constitutional Provision of Tax/Revenue Collection in Nigeria with Special Recourse to Issues of By-laws and Effect on Tax Administration of the FCT Area Councils” and “The Challenges of Tax Administration with Specific Focus on Multiple Taxation, Non-availability of Unified Data for Tax Collection and Tax Touting in FCT.”

In addition to the paper presentations, an overview of audited reports of the Area Councils, which would be done by the Auditor-General, FCT Area Councils, she stated.

Dr. Ahmadu hoped that such a high calibre meeting would ensure iron out all contentious issues, restore trust and confidence in the taxation process, which sanitation, she pointed would boost IGR generation and improve service delivery in the FCT.