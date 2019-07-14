…Says DOAS lost N18bn in 6yrs

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has disclosed plans to partner the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), to curb the leakages associated with the outdoor advertisement and signage activities in the nation’s capital.

Addressing journalists shortly after meeting with the AMAC Chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Candido on how to synergize to stop the leakages, the Director, Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), in the Federal Capital Territory, Babagana Adam revealed that the department has lost at least, 18 billion Naira in six years from clients and business

“We have lost about 3 billion naira each year and when you multiply it times six years its 18 billion naira have been lost.

“Imagine how many schools, roads, poutry farms, live stock farms and ICT centres, that would have been built with this money. So we have lost quite alot of money.

“With this new development now, I don’t want to look at what we are lossing, I will rather love that we strategize and synergize to put a stop to the money leakages.”

On his part, the AMAC Chairman expressed optimism that with the collaboration between FCT and AMAC, which he described as long overdue, available resources would be harnessed to provide services to the people as well as help stop double payment by the clients.

“In the last three years, it has not been too good, because we all lost out, the reasons why we must collaborate and have a new beginning to cement the relationship. We must harmonized to stop double payment by the clients.”

While pledging the support of the council, he said “where Area Councils are undermined are areas that we are frowning at, Now that we are working together, I believe it will be understood.