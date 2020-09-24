FCTA emphasises job creation through agriculture value chain

By Ukpono Ukpong

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has reiterated its administration’s commitment to job creation through the agriculture value chain, just as she disclosed that a number of local and multi-national companies are in the process of finalising investment commitments in various agricultural value chains within the territory.

Aliyu gave the assurance during the official flag-off of the public sales of subsidized buffer stock grains and distribution of motorcycles to agriculture extension agents in Abuja.

Aliyu expressed optimism that the decisions of multinational companies and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) to invest in the FCT would boost productivity and integrate production, processing, distribution and most importantly, create jobs and wealth for the teeming youths.

During the flag-off of the sales of buffer stock comprising 7,200 bags of maize and 2,500 bags of guinea corn of 50kg bags each at 50 percent subsidized rate to residents of the territory, the minister used the occasion to commend President, Muhammadu Buhari, for his foresight in giving administrative backing towards strengthening local capacities in food production, adding that the administration has placed priority on the agricultural sector in order to unlock its abundant potential.

“It is in heeding to this clarion call that the FCT Administration has been making efforts to open-up the Agricultural landscape and attract suitable investment, and I make bold to say that our efforts are beginning to yield the desired results,” Aliyu said.

Meanwhile, as part of an effort to address the rising spate of insecurity in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the FCT Secondary Education Board (SEB), has commenced the installation of stand-alone solarpowered street lights in schools within the territory.

According to the Chairman, FCT-SEB, Hon. Yahaya Mohammed, already 18 boarding senior secondary schools and one pilot day secondary school, across the six area councils of the FCT have benefitted from the installation, while more schools are being penciled to benefit from the project.

“The stand-alone solar-powered project was initiated to meet up with the tide of time, and we are quite aware of the epileptic power supply in the country, coupled with the issue of insecurity.

We are also aware of recent cases of kidnappings in some communities in the FCT. So, the project is meant to keep kidnappers away from our boarding schools.”

Mohammed disclosed that in addition to the installation of the stand-alone solar-powered projects in FCT schools, the board has also recruited additional security personnel in the schools, to protect facilities from vandals, irrespective of whether the school is a day school or a boarding school.