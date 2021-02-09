FCTA distributes instructional materials, stationeries to schools

Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

In a bid to effectively enhance the teaching and learning process, the Chairman, FCT Secondary Education Board, Hon. Yahaya Muhammad, has kicked off the distribution of instructional, science, Home Economics and sporting materials as well as stationeries to all senior secondary schools.

Speaking during the event, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, for the quick intervention for the procurement of the materials and other various ongoing projects in the Schools which are at different stages of completion.

He tasks the Principals to ensure the safety of the materials while calling for effective maintenance culture as well as putting them into judicious use in order to achieve the desired result.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director/Secretary of the Board, Mrs. Nanre Emeje, described the event as historic adding that teaching and learning requires a lot and one must not toy with it.

She also thanked the Minister for FCT for always being committed to ensuring that whatever is needed are always provided.

The Director explained that Boarding Schools will get kitchen utensils such as industrial cookers, industrial pots, refrigerators, microwaves, ceramic plates among others.

She stated further that, Sporting items include measuring tape, relay batons, Jersey, Balls, cross bars.

Other items (science equipment) includes, retord stand complete, Beaker 250 ml,cl conical flask 250 ml, Human skeleton model, eye model etc while from Home Economics include Gas cooker, stove, Gas cylinders, butterfly sewing machines and refrigerators.

She said the provision of all these materials will go a long way in making teaching and learning more impactful.

Responding on behalf of the Principals, the Principal of Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, assured that they will continue to intensify their efforts towards effective and efficient teaching and learning process which will produce all round successful students in FCT.