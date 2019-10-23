Malam Muhammad Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has restated the administration’s commitment to completely eradicate polio in the territory.

Bello gave the assurance in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, on Tuesday in Abuja.

He also said that campaigns would be intensified and partnership sustained against polio to guide against re-infection.

Bello also said that his administration would not relent on its efforts, as Nigeria was about to be re-certified a polio-free country.

“We have come so far and fought so hard over the years, so much so that failure now is not an option.

“We intend to sustain the network of partnerships we have built against polio and maintain watch against re-infection.

“While it is heartwarming to note that in just a few months, Nigeria will be declared polio free, if no new cases of infection are registered, it must be mentioned that there can be no room for complacency.

“Nothing should be taken for granted and vigilance should be our watchword,” Bello said.

The minister said the FCT had left no stone unturned in the quest to ensure that every eligible child was immunised, adding that five out of the six Area Councils had achieved 90 per cent coverage so far.

According to Bello, for over six years, no new case of the disease has been recorded in the FCT.

He, therefore, commended health workers for their efforts towards the attainment and maintenance of the status so far reached in the fight against polio.

Bello also commended Cedarcrest Polio Centre and its partners, for efforts not only in the fight against polio in the country, but also in making treatment available to people living with residual deformities, after suffering from the disease.

