…Vows to prosecute defaulting developers



Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

At the expiration of the two-week ultimatum issued to residents of Lokogoma District to remove houses built on waterways, road corridors, high tension wire and sewer lines, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has made true their intention to demolish such buildings which has caused the lost of lives and properties worth millions Naira.

According to the Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, the demolition exercise which began last week at IPENT II Estate of the District will last for one month due to the difficult terrain their equipment have to navigate through.

He disclosed that a total of 121 structures including buildings, fences and illegal attachments are to be removed. However, Daily Times gathered that not less than 300 structures had been marked for demolition in various estates in Lokogoma.

Speaking further, he revealed that at the appropriate time, the Administration will take legal action against offending developers including compelling them to pay compensation to those whose properties were affected.

Galadima blamed the whole process on the developers whom he said ignored warnings to stop work, as well as the demolition notices which was long served before the enforcement began.

“The Department is working very closely with the Legal Secretariat of the FCTA to consider its legal options. What is however certain, is that the offending developers will not go scot-free.” Said Galadima

He also revealed that the exercise will further be carried out in other mass housing districts of Kafe and karsana where such violations also exist.

It could be recalled that the FCT Permanent Secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, had paid an unscheduled visit to the Lokogoma District, an area through which Rivers Wumba and Kabusa navigate through late last month following a heavy rainfall which reportedly claimed one life due to several houses constructed on flood plains and water channels by developers.

He therefore gave a two week notice for all structures on flood plains and water channels to be removed by the Department of Development Control.

“We can’t continue to see people dying, we must get those structures demolished, and we can’t continue to take excuses.

“This is a clear case of violation by developers, some of these houses were built without approvals and in spite of all claims, we can’t allow these because life is paramount.”

Following series of meetings with the residents and an extensive public enlightenment campaign, residents of the various estates endorsed the action by the FCTA.