By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to make true its decision to demolish buildings constructed on waterways which have contributed to the recent flooding experienced in parts of the nation’s capital.

Recall that the FCTA had recently issued a two –weeks- ultimatum to residents of Ipent-5 Estate in Lokogoma District, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) whose buildings are along waterways and road corridors to vacate the areas.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa had explained that the buildings to be removed by the administration after the ultimatum are structures built on 20 meters from both sides of the river, adding that the buildings along the waterways and road corridors in the estate are the major cause of the perennial flooding in area.

Ohaa while receiving the members of Lokogoma District Residents and Owners Association in his office maintained that there is no going back on the plan to demolish all the structures obstructing the free flow of water in the area to avoid further loss of lives and properties to flood.

He also warned that the FCTA will not fail to punish any of its staff (past or present) found to have colluded with any estate developer to approve any illegal building that is not in line with the building master plan approved for any estate.

While empathising with house owners will be the first party to bear the brunt, he however, promised that compensation will be paid for buildings built with approval from the administration.

He noted that any building without approval due to developer’s violation of approval will be demolished and the developer forced to pay compensation to the off takers (house owners).

“All the houses and infrastructures on the waterways obstructing the free flow of water must give way. The developers that violated their approval will be brought to book, including our staff that colluded with them,” asserted.

Chairman, Lokogoma District Residents and Owners Association, Joseph Nnorom, appealed to government to conduct a proper investigation to ensure those found wanting are brought to book as the off- takers should not be left to suffer from the negligence of others.

He said that due verification was carried out from government agencies before they began the construction of any structures.

Speaking further, he also blamed the government for the illegal structures noting that the building of such structures was supervised by government agencies.

On its part, the Property Manager, EFAB Estate, Dr. Ugo Udo, said though they are not opposing the demolition of illegal structures obstructing the water ways, maintained that the flooding in the area is due to ecological issues and appealed to government to take that into consideration while looking for solutions.

He insisted that approval was secured from the administration for all structures built in the mass housing project initiated by the government.