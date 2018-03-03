FCTA: Area councils, others share 2.4bn

The six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has again shared the amount of 2.4 billion naira in the month of February.

This was however, contained in a press statement issued Friday by the media secretary to the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Tony Odeh.

According to the statement, Sir Ohaa, who is the chairman of JAAC, disclosed that the total funds from the Federation Accounts due to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as its share of the statutory allocation for the month of January stood at #

N 2.419,771.26bn.

The figure shows that January allocation was higher than last month’s allocation by over N100million; and the highest so far since 2015, following the sudden slump in oil price in the international market.

The breakdown of the allocation shows that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), got 216m while Gwagwalada Area Council received 195m and Kuje got 166m.

Similarly, Kwali received 162m, while Abaji got 151m and Bwari also received 151m.

Furthermore, statutory deductions from the release include: Primary school teachers’ salaries, which gulped 1bn.

Others are 15% pension funds 226m,1% training fund 24m and 10% employer pension contribution, 58m.

Chairman of Kwali Area Council, who is also the Chairman of ALGON, Hon. Joseph Shazin described the allocation as far and equitable.

Meanwhile, the permanent secretary, has said that in line with the change mantra of President Muhammadu Buhari to block all forms of financial wastage and leakages in public sector and to ensure judicious use of government funds, they have kept faith with it.

He further remarked that the ongoing Area Councils bio-metric exercise, which is being conducted by the FCT administration , is intended to weed out ghost workers across the six Area Councils as well as enshrine prudence.