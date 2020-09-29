FCTA Acting Sec, Malam Umar Marafa, is dead

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Acting Secretary and Director of Administration and Finance (DAF) Malam Umar Marafa has passed away.

Reports reaching Daily Times disclosed Marafa died in Kaduna on Monday evening due to heart-attack.

He had travelled to Kaduna at the weekend to visit his family.

Marafa last week presented a document detailing plans for school resumption to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello.

His last public engagement was receiving management of the Turkish International School last Friday on a courtesy visit before he left for kaduna.

Marafa, who until his death was a Prince in Kantagora, Niger State, would be buried on Tuesday morning according to Islamic rite.

Public Relations Officer of FCT Education Secretariat, Mr. Kabiru Musa, confirmed Marafa demise. He expressed shock over the death of his boss.