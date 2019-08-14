Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Water Board has notified residents of the FCT of its plans to disrupt supply of water in parts of the territory to enable its officials and the CGC Company handling the extension work on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, by Apo, to connect water from the existing lines to the newly laid pipelines.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, FCTA, Anthony Ogunleye, areas such as Apo, Durumi, Galadimawa, Gudu and its environs will experience disruptions in water supply from August 14 -16.

While noting that normal water supply will be restored to these areas on August 19, after the connection work has been completed, he advised residents of affected areas to store enough water that will last through the period of disruptions in water supply.

The board, however, expressed its apologies to residents of the affected areas for any inconveniences that may be experienced as a result of the disruptions.