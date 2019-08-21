Ukpono Ukpong

The Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration yesterday exposed and apprehended one Mrs. Chioma Agina Anyima for allegedly brutally assaulting her 12-year old maid, Miss Chinyere, in Dei-Dei, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council, of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the SDS Secretary, Hajiya Safiya Umar, the secretariat intervened to rescue the girl as well as arrest Anyima following series of complaints from neighbours to FCT Call Centre.

Hajiya Umar, who described as unacceptable, the molestation of the girl who is also a babysitter, said she had to be rescued, to save her life.

“We got the information from a concerned Nigerian, if we do not come to the aid of this girl, she maybe eventually be killed by the woman, because she does what she wants to do, and the husband does not say anything.

“Nobody is able to talk or intervene each time the woman will beat up the babysitter who is also a baby too.

“And violence like this against children, which the husband of the woman, who is a lawyer knows that it is an international offence.

“You can’t keep a wife and the wife will banter the small girl like this and you will claim that you don’t know as the head of the house. So, the best thing we will do now is taking them up and arraign her before the court.

“Definitely I have already sent for the police they will prosecute her for that offence, because unless we start prosecuting people, it will serve as an example,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Anyima, who subtly admitted to the alleged offence, claimed that she wanted the girl to be a better person, as they are blood related.

She alleged that always assaulting my baby, she will be putting her hand and injuring my daughter in the bumbum (buttocks).

Her words: “I’m not doing this thing to harm her, I just want her to change, she is the only daughter of her parents, and I don’t want her to make the mistakes I made.

“I don’t want her to grow and be useless. This thing am doing is for her to change. Please, I am so sorry. We are the same blood, so I cannot do anything bad to her.

“I told my husband that Chinyere is turning into something else, he was like if she is becoming a problem take her back home and we decided to take her back home this September.”

Narrating her ordeal, the visibly traumatised Chinyere, who denied ever molesting her Madam’s child, claimed the only closes she has gone with the baby is when trying to clean the child’s buttocks.

She revealed that on a daily bases at the slightest mistake, her madam descends heavily on her with cable wire, inflicting injuries on her.