FCT promises to end water scarcity in satellite towns

By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Chinyeaka Ohaa, has said that water scarcity in satellite towns and other new districts will be a thing of the past as soon as the ongoing N19.4 billion Karshi water project is completed.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of work at the ongoing water project designed to supply water to Karshi satellite town of the FCT, Ohaa said it will also help to generate employment as well as increase economic activities such as farming.

The permanent secretary who made this disclosure during an inspection of the project site in Karshi, explained that the inspection visit was to ascertain that the work being done on site is consistent with what is stated in the variation certificate submitted by the company before payment is made.

Ohaa further disclosed that the FCT administration has made necessary provisions in the 2019 budget to ensure that the project is continued, adding that it is expected to be completed before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

“They (SCC, the construction company) generated a certificate and we want to make sure that what is on ground tallies with what is presented in the certificate. We want to make sure that all the due processes were followed before we can give the final approval and make necessary payment to enable them to continue,” said Ohaa

He further explained that the contract is in phases and that what was being inspected is the dam component of the project for which N1.9 billion has been raised in the certificate.

“The original contract sum is N19 billion and was procured even before this Administration and it’s our tradition to make sure we continue with projects already started. That is why we are trying our best in making budgetary provisions which the National Assembly has already signed. I’m sure we are going to complete it within this term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I’m satisfied with the level of work done so far. That is why I decided to go with the press so that you will see things for yourself. You’ve seen the equipment already supplied and most of the pipes have been laid. That will show you the level of work already done,” he stated