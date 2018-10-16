FCT Police kill woman, claim mistaken identity

…IGP orders detention, investigation of suspect

Anita Akapson, was on Saturday night shot dead by a policeman in Katampe Extension, Abuja. According to a police report, she had an encounter with policemen that night. The encounter resulted in her being shot dead.

According to Chris Haze who was one of the first to notify the public via Twitter about the incident said the police had “squabble” with the late Akapson in front of her house before she was shot.

According to punch online, Another Ms Carl Agnes who claimed to be friend of the deceased shared another narrative, saying she was killed at a road checkpoint in Maitama, after she had an argument with policemen.

She said, “The police shot her at a check Point in Maitama last night, her sister said they were dragging with her and she was trying to run when they shot at her and killed her”

It was reported that the policemen involved said, it was a case of mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, has confirmed the incidence.

In a statement released by police on its Twitter handle, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered a full scale investigation into the killing.

The statement partly read, “IGP has ordered the detention and investigation of Policemen involved in the incident that led to the death of Miss Anita Akapson.

“He deeply commiserates with the family of the deceased and assures them that justice will be done in the matter

“The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja to immediately detain and personally carry out a thorough investigation of policemen involved in the incident that resulted in the death of Miss Anita Akapson at Katampe Extension, Abuja on the night of Saturday, 13th October, 2018; and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The IGP deeply commiserate with the family of the deceased and hereby assure them that justice will be done in the matter. The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command is already in touch with the family as directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“The public will be informed of the outcome of investigations into the incident.”