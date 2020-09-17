FCT Perm Sec assures of hitch-free Independence Day celebration

By Ukpono Ukpong

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the FCT Administration has said that arrangements have been concluded to ensure that the Eagle Square venue of the event is safe in strict compliance with the COVID 19 safety protocols.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola, gave the assurance when he led a delegation of management staff of FCTA and FCDA to Eagle Square, Abuja, to ascertain the level of preparedness.

“We are leaving no stones unturned in our efforts to ensure that no participant contracts the novel coronavirus during the forthcoming Independence Day anniversary,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary who inspected the rest rooms, holding rooms, sitting arrangements and other facilities, expressed delight with the quality of facilities on ground, while assuring participants of a top-notch celebration.

“I am quite impressed with what I have seen. Everyone that is involved in the process has great enthusiasm to ensure that we deliver a very exciting celebration this year. The facilities are in very good condition.

We went round to see the toilet facilities, the holding rooms and the sitting arrangements.

“Because we are currently dealing with a situation of Covid-19 infestation and we have to observe the protocols.

So we are making arrangements to ensure that everybody that will attend will do so without any fear of contracting any disease here.”

Speaking further, the Permanent Secretary commended managers of the facility for doing an excellent job and assured them of Government willingness to support them should the need arise.