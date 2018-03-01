FCT moves to stop death of pupils in schools

The Federal Capital Territory administration, has moved to put a stop to the mysterious deaths of pupils across the schools recently, just as Secretary of FCT Education Secretariat, Sen. Isa Maina has lamented over the state of Local Education Authority (LEA) primary school in remote community he visited Wednesday.

Daily Times recall that The condition of primary schools in the DCT has come under heavy critisms owing to the recent fire that claimed 3 kids of Je’Nisi, Little Drops Academy and the the sudden demise of 3 other kids from Kubwa LEA primary schools over mysterious sircumstance all on one month.

Senator Maina had embarked on a tour of rural LEA schools after some unpleasant discoveries of conditions of children in some schools in the FCT, and cowed to bring a turn around to end the sudden death of children subsequently.

At LEA Primary school, Zuba where two schools were combined in one location, he proceeded into a remote community of Tunga Ladan in Gwagwalada Area Council.

In Zuba, some children were observed seating on bare floor in the classrooms. The Head Teacher Mr. Mohamed Saliu, confirmed that, apart from the squatter school in their premises, the LEA school alone has 4,632 pupils and in spite of lack of space, they are coping with the ever increasing number of pupils.

In Tunga Ladan, the only school which was established in 2005 by ETF has become inadequate as two classes were observed sharing same space. The ingenious arrangement made it possible for two teachers to operate in a single classroom; when primary two faced left, primary one faced right and they operated without friction, though not without distraction of the pupils.

The roof of the building was completely blown off with the ceilings either removed or hanging dangerously with the sky clearly visible from the classrooms.

The Head Teacher told the visiting team that whenever it rained they sent the children home as they could not learn in the rains.

Speaking with journalists in the school, Sen. Isa Maina said: “I am very saddened, I can’t imagine what I am seeing, this is not a learning environment; these are supposed to be our children”.

He assured that very soon, the Education Secretariat would rebuild and equip the primary school and make it conducive for learning. He said some of the schools in remote communities were abandoned as they had concentrated on the city centre for too long.

“I have directed the chairman, UBEB to take a comprehensive audit of schools to enable us take up these challenges this 2018. My heart bleeds for what I see, it is totally unacceptable, this rot has taken place over the years, on my honour changes will take place here this year.