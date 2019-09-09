In a bid to ensure a violence free election in the upcoming Kogi state governorship polls, the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has warned politicians against unguarded statements which are capable of causing rancour and crisis in the state.

Aliyu, who gave the charge in Abuja when members of the Kogi state House of Assembly paid her a courtesy visit, observed that it is not yet Uhuru until after the governorship election when the All Progressives Congress (APC) sings the song of victory.

She charged the state lawmakers to go back home and work to win the trust of the people ahead of the gubernatorial election, affirming that the era of divide and rule in Kogi state is over, noting that the ruling party is ready to work for the continuity of Governor Yahaya Bello, as one big and united family.

“We came out successful during our primary, but it is not yet Uhuru until after the election when we shall jointly sing songs of praise.

The era of divide and rule in Kogi state is over because we are now one big family. We should unite together and make Kogi a hub for industry and tourism.

“The governor should go and sleep and trust us. For me, Kogi state in the near future will not be a poor state because of the tourism potentials God has given us.

But, we cannot do it alone, we have to partner relevant bodies and other arms of government. I will serve as your messenger at the federal level to make our voices heard by Mr. President.

“Kogi has come to stay because we are now one family ready to work for the continuity of our governor. Legislators should go back home and talk to their people for them to win their trust.

By doing that, the election will be over. I know most of you have already delivered your constituency.

“But, more importantly, guard your utterances towards the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state.

Prove to Nigerians that Kogi governorship election is the most violence free, just as we witnessed during the primary.

There will be no snatching of ballot boxes to prove a point to the oppositions. I appeal to you to remain calm,” she said

Earlier, Speaker of the Kogi state House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawale, observed that the state ought to have developed more than Lagos as the oldest capital city of Nigeria, just as he regretted that leadership failure has been the major drawback of the state.

He however, expressed confidence that with the appointment of the FCT Minister of State from Kogi, she will change the narrative, just as he appealed to the federal government to cite a seaport in Kogi state to service the nation’s capital.