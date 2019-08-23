The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhammad Bello, has called on all corps members deployed to the territory to be security conscious even as he assured of his commitment to work with security agencies to ensure a safer city for all.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members in the Abuja, the minister urged them to be open minded and embrace fellow corps members as well as people in the host community with open-hands as it is the only way to boost their capacity to assimilate and acclimatize with the prevailing culture of the host community.

“The FCTA and the NYSC is working assiduously with all security agencies to ensure your security and welfare is well taken care of. I enjoin you to be security conscious.”

While describing the corps members as not only indispensable but desirable for the unification and socioeconomic development trajectory to thrive, Alhaji Bello charged them to take Skills Acquisition & Entrepreneurship Department (SAED) programme seriously and give it all the attention it deserves.

He also expressed satisfaction on the level of cooperation and discipline which the corps members have so far exhibited so far.

“Given the overall rating of your comportment during the few days you have spent on camp, I am optimistic that the exercise will be hitch-free and successful. I urge you to continue in this spirit of discipline with added hard-work and cooperation to brew up the desired intrinsic relationship amongst you and the camp officials which of course, is very critical for the success of the exercise.” Said Bello

Similarly, the FCT Coordinator of NYSC, Hajia Walida Isa, in her speech reiterated the scheme’s commitment to prioritizing the security and welfare of corps members.

Speaking further, she expressed optimism that with the headedness of the corps members and the spirit of oneness exhibited so far by all camp officials, the orientation course will be nothing short of a resounding success.

“My dear Corps members, I congratulate you all on your eligibility and resolute determination to walk the path of patriotism towards a greater Nigeria. I must warn that our rules of engagement are sacrosanct while our camp activities are mandatory.

“I must warn again that your NYSC uniform is a National symbol that must not be tempered with except for obvious reasons of oversize and or undersize. While I confirm that your security and welfare is guaranteed, I urge you to be indiscipline, security conscious and always maintain the NYSC dress code at all times.” Said Isa