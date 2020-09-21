FCT minister pledges more support for military

By Ukpono Ukpong

In a bid to improve the security within the nation’s capital, the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has pledged the support of the FCT Administration to security agencies.

Malam Bello made the pledge when he received a delegation from the Army Headquarters Garrison, Abuja, led by its new Commander, Major General Ayuba Ted Hamman, on a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

The Minister, who lauded the synergy among the various security agencies in the FCT, attributed the relative peace enjoyed in the territory to the coordinated work of the security personnel.

Malam Bello, however, commended the new Garrison Commander for efforts being made to rid the FCT of terror threats, praying for success in his Tour of Duty as the new Garrison Commander.

Earlier, Major General Hamman had commended the Minister for the great work he has done in spreading development to all parts of the FCT, describing him as a silent achiever, worthy of emulation.

He appreciated the Minister for his support for the Nigeria Army and for promoting synergy among security agencies, especially through the regular security meetings as well as the provision of logistics when the need arises.