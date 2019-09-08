FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has pledged to support the Africa Women Conference (AWC), through various productive dialogues for the sustainable growth of Africa women.

She made the pledge in Abuja when the co-convener of Africa Women Conference and Founder of Helpline Foundation for the Needy, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, led a delegation of other women on a courtesy visit.

Aliyu, used the occasion to call on other women in position of authority to support the course of AWC, noting that the initiatives of AWC are designed to benefit every woman within and beyond the shores of Africa.

The FCT Minister of State who is also an inductee of Africa Women Conference Hall of Fame commended the role played by Helpline Foundation in promoting entrepreneurial skills of rural women in Nigeria.

She noted that the foundation has consistently embarked on programmes for women and children with the singular aim of building a bond that would ease their individual socio-economic burdens.

She promised to identify with the vision and mission of the foundation and any other group that will further enhance the economic growth of women and the less privileged in the society.

“I am particularly honored to be associated with you and your foundation and I hope that together, we will fight this good fight for women to the finish,” she affirmed.

She revealed that an award model will be initiated by the FCT Administration to recognize hard working members of staff and also encourage others on the path of diligence and commitment to duty.

In her remarks, the leader of delegation and founder of Helpline Foundation, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, pledged the foundation unflinching support in carrying out programmes that affect women and rural dwellers in the territory.

According to her, “I and every member of my team would do everything within our human ability to support you in carrying out your duties as Honorable Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in a capacity as sensitive and demanding as the Minister of State for FCT”.

Recall that the Africa Women Conference was inaugurated in March 2018 with the theme “Repositioning Africa: Role of Women in Sustainable Development”.

The third edition is scheduled to hold in Marrakesh, Morocco from the 21st to the 23rd November 2019.