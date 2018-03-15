FCT Minister inaugurates reconstituted Board of FCT Water Board

In respect to the order given by the presidency to all MDAs ensuring the inauguration of all boards of agencies and parastatals, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated the reconstituted management Board of FCT Water Board and has charged them to give priority attention to ongoing water projects in the Territory.

The FCT Minister, who was represented at the occasion by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Chinyeaka C. Ohaa, called on the board members to put in their best to sustain the momentum of service delivery as well as enhance the dividends of change which is the driving spirit of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

He said their coming on stream should help in consolidating the foundations of good corporate governance and productivity in the organization with anticipated multiplier effects in the FCT economy.

His words, “Our expectations from agencies is that they should have sound internal dynamics, be productive, people-oriented and financially self-sustaining. So much confidence has therefore, been reposed in you. You must consequently hit the ground running.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the FCTA Permanent Secretary, who was represented by the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Maibornu, said the coming on stream of the Management Board is a significant value addition that will assist in setting out broad policy guidelines, key performance indicators and professional advice that is required for improved performance of the board.

Mr. Chinyeaka charged the Board members to guide and support the management team of the FCT Water Board by setting attainable goals and globally acceptable standards that would ensure the provision of quality water supply to all nooks and crannies of the FCT.

It would be recalled that the Management Boards of some FCT Parastatals and Agencies were recently inaugurated by the FCT Minister to stimulate and galvanize activities of these agencies for optimal performance and improved service delivery.

The FCT Water Board could not be inaugurated at the time due to some circumstances beyond the control of the FCT Administration that needed to be cleared to pave way for their formal coming on stream.

In his response at the occasion, the Chairman of the newly inaugurated Board, Engr. Kassim Ali thanked the Administration for the confidence reposed in the members by their call to service. He called for the support and partnership of the Administration and residents towards the achievement of the mandate of the Board.