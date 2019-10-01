Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Bello, has decried the lynching of three suspected traffic robbers popularly known as ‘one chance’ in the Dutsen Alhaji area of Abuja.

It would be recalled that three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers were on Monday set ablaze by a mob at Dutsen Alhaji junction on the Kubwa- Zuba highway in Abuja.

The minister while reiterating the FCT administration’s resolve to reduce criminal activities in the Federal Capital Territory to the barest minimum, however, frowned at the mob action which led to the death of the three suspects.

“The FCT administration is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the entire territory is free of criminality and criminal elements. That is why we are working round the clock with the security agencies to maintain a twenty-four surveillance round the city and its environs.

“To a very large extent, we are happy with what the security agencies are doing to keep the territory safe and arrest all criminal elements particularly traffic robbers, kidnappers and other lawbreakers where ever they may be,” the minister said.

Malam Bello however, noted that the killing of the three robbers was an act of lawlessness which the FCT administration strongly condemns.

“No group or individual has the right to take anybody’s life the way these young men were burnt to death. I have directed the police to carry out a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to book,” he disclosed.

The minister, while calling on residents to remain law -abiding, warned that any individual or group found taking the laws into their hands or resorting to self-help would be dealt with in accordance with the relevant laws.

He appealed to traditional, community and religious leaders to step up engagements with their subjects by emphasizing the need for obedience to the laws of the land and refraining from acts capable of causing the breakdown of law and order.