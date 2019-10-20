In order to match infrastructure with the growing population of Abuja the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has called for increased funding for projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the minister, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister made the call while presenting the 2020 budget to the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT.

Mallam Bello said better funding for the FCT Administration would enable it to fulfil its mandate of building a world-class capital city for Nigeria.

According to the minister, the FCT Administration plans to spend N28, 422, 804, 431 for the 2020 fiscal year, disclosing that in view of the poor performance of the 2019 budget, the FCT will re-prioritize and roll-over only essential on-going projects without making provision for new projects.

Highlights of the budget proposal include the development of Idu industrial 1B engineering infrastructure, rehabilitation and expansion of Airport Expressway project, lot 1 and counterpart funding for the Greater Abuja Water Supply Project.

Other priority projects are the Abuja rail mass transit project, lot 1 and 3, construction of Abuja rail mass transit, lot 1B and rehabilitation of federal government buildings amongst others.

Members of the House of Representative Committee on the FCT concurred with the FCT minister on the need for better funding provisions of the FCT considering the enormous responsibilities placed on the FCT Administration in providing a befitting capital territory for Nigeria.

On the Minister’s entourage to the National Assembly were the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Sir. Chinyeaka Ohaa, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Mallam Bashir Mai-Borno and heads of secretariats, departments and agencies of the FCTA.