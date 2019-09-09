The FCT High Court on Monday resumed regular Court activities marking the end of the annual vacation.

The vacation which began on July 8 and ended on Friday, Sept. 6, was announced via a circular and signed by the Chief Judge of FCT High Court, Justice Ishaq Bello.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bello appointed vacation judges to hear urgent cases during the period.

The vacation judges , Justice Peter Affen in Nyana while Justice M.B. Idris. sat in Jabi during the vacation.

Lawyers and litigants were seen at the premises of the various divisions of the FCT High Courts.(NAN)