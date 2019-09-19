FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has said the present administration of the territory will focus more on the completion of all abandoned projects, especially in the satellite towns in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate.

The minister also called on the Secretariat, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) under her supervision to be transparent, committed and focused in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Dr. Aliyu, who made the call while meeting with heads of Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) under her supervision, also stressed the importance of synergy between all the relevant agencies in the FCT Administration for speedy development.

“Our meeting today was very fruitful and rewarding because all the heads of departments were frank and honest in their presentations. We have been able to identify their challenges, areas of needs and the way forward.

“One of the areas identified is that of numerous abandoned projects, especially in the area councils where majority of FCT residents reside. And in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate, we have to focus more on the completion of all abandoned projects instead of awarding new ones.

“The wisdom behind this directive is that government is a continuum and if we continue to award fresh projects, there is the tendency that Nigeria will inherit more abandoned projects in the near future and that is not healthy for our development,” the minister reiterated.

She maintained that the desire to move the FCT Administration to the next level is a collective responsibility of all mandate secretariats and departments, observing that with commitment and transparency from heads of agencies, the FCT Administration is on the path to succeed.