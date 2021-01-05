FCMB Boss, should be banned from the Association Of Men says Femi Fani-Kayode

Former minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed First City Monument Bank Group Managing Director, Mr Adam Nuru, over the alleged accusation of paternity fraud currently levelled against the renowned banker.

The Kwara-born banker has been in the cross-hairs of public criticism following the death of Mr Tunde Thomas, who allegedly died of depression upon discovering that his two children were products of an illicit affair between his ex-wife and her former boss, Mr Adam Nuru of the named commercial bank.

Fani-Kayode, who has been quite critical of the Nigerian social landscape, in tune with intense criticism against the FCMB Boss has held that Mr Nuru should be made to pay the ultimate price for his crime.

The senior lawyer and PDP chieftain, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday, January 4th, 2020, said that not only should Mr Nuru be dismissed from the bank, but should also be banned from the association of men.

Fani-Kayode, who described Nuru’s actions as unfathomable and inexplicable also questioned a certain N500M which was transferred by the FCMB boss to the lawyer of suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, “by mistake”.

He described the character of Mr Nuru as filthy, seedy, disgusting, sleazy, irresponsible, dangerous, unreliable and unworthy of the company of decent and civilized men.

May the soul of Tunde Thomas rest in peace and may God judge all those that betrayed his love and trust and caused the heartbreak that led to his premature death.”

