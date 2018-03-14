FBNHoldings appoints Ariyibi to FBNQuest Capital, Borodo to FBNQuest Trustees Boards

FBN Holdings has announced the appointment of Mr. Olawale Ariyibi as the Chairman of the Board, FBNQuest Capital Limited and Mr. Tijanni Borodo as the Chairman of the Board, FBNQuest Trustees Limited.

This comes after the recent renaming of all entities under the investment banking and asset management subsidiary group in line with the objectives to deliver a consistent customer experience and drive increased stakeholder value.

The appointed Chairmen join with a wealth of experience, following the confirmation of all regulatory approvals. Mr. Oyewale Ariyibi brings a combined 23 years’ experience in banking and allied financial services, business assurance, tax management, business process review and consulting across several institutions.

Mr, Ariyibi is also currently the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) at FBN Holdings Plc. Before this appointment, he was CFO at Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) and Country Financial Controller at Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria. His core competencies include financial accounting and reporting, capital raising, tax planning and cost management, operational risk management, strategic and corporate planning, compliance and business assurance amongst others. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (ACIT) and Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria (ACIP).

Alhaji Tijjani Borodo joins the Board of FBNQuest Trustees with over 24 years’ experience in the legal and financial services industry. He is a seasoned solicitor who honed his expertise by participating in various professional courses both locally and internationally, including Company Direction Seminar by Lagos Business School, Making Corporate Boards More Effective and Leadership Best Practice both at Harvard Business School, Boston, U.S.A. He holds Directorship positions spanning over two (2) decades on the Boards of First Dependants Nigeria Limited, First Nominees Nigeria Limited and First Registrars Nigeria Limited and is current a Director on the Board of In-sourcing Nigeria Limited and a Director at the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN). Mr. Borodo started his career in First Bank of Nigeria in 1988 and became the company secretary of FBN Holdings Plc. in 2013 where he served for four (4) years until his retirement in 2017. FBNQuest Trustees is a subsidiary of FBNQuest Capital and acts as a custodian of assets, offering Corporate, Private and Public Trust services.

FBNHoldings remains committed to the selection of outstanding and leading professionals with complementary and mutually reinforcing skill sets to ensure the continued delivery of value to all our stakeholders.