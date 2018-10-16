Fayose Reports to EFCC as tenure expires

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Fayose had earlier notified the EFCC that he will make himself available immediately his tenure expires.

He was on Tuesday accompanied to the anti-graft agency’s office by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.

Wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I’m here”, the ex-governor said: “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October, and like I said to EFCC, they should await my arrival.

“This morning, they have been to my house which I think its unnecessary.”

Also speaking, Wike said: “He wrote to the EFCC that he will submit himself on the 16th of October.

“So let Nigerians know that he came by himself to EFCC without anybody harassing him, so that’s why I brought him here.”

Fayose was seen with a bag filled with his clothes.