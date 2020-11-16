Fayose debunks senatorial ambition rumors, says executive lacks courage to implement laws

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has debunked rumors that he has plans to contest for a seat in the senate, Daily Times gathered.

Fayose, a two-term governor, who hails from Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said, “I don’t like to be a senator who will be making laws that the executive would not have the courage to implement.”

The former governor, who spoke on a special radio programme monitored in Ado Ekiti on Saturday night as part of activities marking his 60th birthday anniversary, said, “I am eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s President if people like Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari could be so ‘graced’ to be presidents.”

According to him, his popularity, courageous spirit, unique contributions to the upliftment of Ekiti state and other remarkable contributions to lifting different categories of people who had no hope of becoming anything in life across the country are enough credentials to make him become Nigeria’s president.

Asked when he was going to join the race, he said, “God’s time does not always agree with humans’ calculations. But God has been so kind to me in my journeys through life. The best way to appreciate God is to work for Him.”

PUNCH

