The former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has advised the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubarkar, to accept and start preparing for the 2023 general elections.

Fayose gave the advice in reaction to the judgement of the election petition tribunal affirming the victory of President Buhari in the February 23 presidential election.

Fayose said that “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is matured, civilised and a devout Muslim, and so I want to tell him to embrace peace. He must accept defeat and let peace reign in Nigeria.

I call on him to start focusing on 2023 and he should not allow the bad eggs within our party to push him to the extreme.”

Fayose went further to say that he never believed in the server results that Atiku premised his petition on.

“As a law- abiding citizen, I have chosen not to make pre-emptive comments on the server results that Atiku bottomed his case on. Those figures were concocted and manufactured. But, like I have said, 2023 should be his focus,” Fayose said

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had upheld the election of Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election of February 23.