Wife of the Ekiti state governor, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi has suspended her empowerment and advocacy campaign in local government areas of the state following controversy over the death of students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE).

Mrs. Fayemi announced the suspension in a statement in Ado Ekiti, on Wednesday over the death of one of three students allegedly shot by the police in her motorcade

She and her team were attacked by students of the institution on Tuesday while they were on an advocacy tour in the area.

The student, identified as Omonofua Joseph of biology education department was confirmed dead at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment.

The governor’s wife however, denied ordering her security guards to shoot anyone, including the students as is being alleged.

In her statement entitled: “Putting the record straight,” Fayemi denied issuing orders to her guards to shoot anyone and reiterating that the casualties recorded did not take place while she was there.

“There are eye-witnesses, photographs and video footage to confirm this. There are reports circulating that the crisis occurred because I refused to address the protesting students. This is totally false.

“I am scandalised and shocked beyond words, to hear that I instructed security officers to shoot at students. I firmly believe in citizens’ rights to protest on issues of concern.

“I am deeply saddened that one fatality has been recorded. As a mother my heart bleeds. All these students are my children and no mother prays to weep over their offspring.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the family concerned and I wish those who are still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

“My tour has been suspended for now, pending a review of what transpired yesterday. I thank friends and all members of the public who have expressed concern over this, “she said.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Caleb Nwachukwu, insisted that policemen drafted to the scene of the attack on the day never shot anyone and that the command is not aware of any death. (NAN)