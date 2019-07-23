Gbenga Sodeinde Ado-Ekiti

Director General, Buhari/ Osinbajo Campaign Council in Ekiti state, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has assured the people that the All Progressives Congress (APC)- led government of Governor Kayode Fayemi won’t compromise their well-being on the altar of politics.

Osinkolu stated that the statement credited to Gov. Fayemi that no portion of Ekiti land will be up for grabs by outsiders was made in good faith and in line with international best practices that government must provide adequate security and defend the territorial integrity of a state.

The APC chieftain specifically, debunked the claim by a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Dr. Muhammad Junaid that Fayemi made the statement to score cheap political gains.

Junaid had in an interview with a major newspaper last week, stated that Gov. Fayemi expressed his views in such a harsh manner owing to his rumoured presidential ambition.

Countering Junaid’s claim in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Osinkolu said Fayemi has re-jigged the state’s security architecture and embarked on sensitisation tour of the locals on the need to be security conscious among other several innovations he had initiated in a view to make the state safe.

He said he expects every right thinking Nigerian to commend Gov. Fayemi for being brave to speak out while others are maintaining deafening a silence, because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Osinkolu added that those criticising the governor were only exhibiting crass intellectual hollowness and lack in-depth knowledge of how a 20th century governance should be which he said can’t be anchored on political inclinations, but on facts and realities on ground.

“The kernel of any government is to secure its people and once it can’t discharge this pivotal duty, the citizens lose confidence and vote of no confidence carries weighty and scathing consequences in a democracy.

“In the last three months, more than five persons have been killed in Ekiti state by suspected herders. The incidents happened in Iyemero, Orin, Ise and the night raid that was carried out by suspected gun-wielding herdsmen along the Ipao -Oke Ako axis.

“Taking cognisance of these trending carnages, only a callous governor who lacks vision would keep quiet when those who brought him into office are being killed.

“The governor made it clear that he won’t fold his arms and allow his people to be over-run by bandits no matter their ethnic affiliations, while also preaching against self -help or tagging of any ethnic group as being solely behind the rising wave of insecurity in the land.

“Ekiti people brought Gov. Fayemi back into office because they knew he was administratively savvy to protect their lives and this he must discharge dutifully and zealously without fear or favour,” Osinkolu stated.

He commended Fayemi for reabsorbing over 300 civil servants that were illegally disengaged from the civil service between 2014 and 2018, saying this is another cogent way of fortifying the security of the state.

“When people are employed, they have been effectively put in the safety net and they are no longer susceptible to crimes like the jobless, so this is commendable,” the APC stalwart added.