Fayemi: Why 1999 constitution is under severe criticism

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said that the 1999 Constitution has been under severe criticism because it is largely a product of military decrees.

He also called for the devolution of power and allocation of more resources to the federating units while building a nation where justice and peace reign.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while declaring open a public consultation on the review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) Fayemi added that the constitution did not emanate from the process of public involvement, consultation nor pass through any referendum.

The one day consultation was held to harmonise views of the government and people of Ekiti State on the review process of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

This is in furtherance to the announcement by the National Assembly on the commencement of the exercise as part of efforts aimed at ensuring active participation of Nigerians in the proposed alteration of some provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The consultation forum which was chaired by a renowned professor of Law and former Vice Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Akin Oyebode, featured a paper presentation of the positions of the three arms of government, eminent personalities and Civil Society Organisations.

According to the governor, “Attempts to review, rewrite, amend and change the constitution have led to several conferences and discussions that were not inclusive due to the manner the conferences were conducted as well as the polarization of some of the debates.

“No doubt constitutional making and review have always been a challenging issue in any society, and the reason for the challenges is not farfetched. The constitution is expected to put together the value, commitment, aspiration, interest, and agreement of different groups, communities, and individuals.”