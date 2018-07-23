Fayemi wants Fayose to prioritise workers’ welfare from N5.52bn allocation

The Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has asked the outgoing Governor, Ayo Fayose, to devote the June 2018 federal allocation of N5.52 billion to payment of salaries and other entitlements of workers.

A statement by the Director, Wole Olujobi, said that henceforth, Fayose must make accountability and human face critical factors in the policies of his administration.

He said the usual practice by the governor to collect federal allocations and call stakeholders meetings to deceive Ekiti people on the sharing formula between the state and local governments is no longer acceptable.