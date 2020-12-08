Fayemi reveals those behind kidnappings in South-West

The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF, Kayode Fayemi, has attributed the kidnappings in the South-West to the presence of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists who fled from the North, Daily Times gathered.

Fayemi, who also doubles as the Governor of Ekiti State, made this statement while speaking on Channels television.

Fayemi said: “Some of the insurgents that escaped from the Boko Haram territory are the ones prosecuting the banditry in the North-West.

“Some of them are involved in kidnapping in the South-West.

“ISWAP (a faction of Boko Haram) insurgents from Sudan and Niger Republic are involved in what is going on. We must take a holistic view of this.”

