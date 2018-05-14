Fayemi reaches out to Oni, Aluko, Bamisile, 12 other co-contestants

Barely 24 hours after he emerged the All Progressives Congress, (APC) flag bearer for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commenced reconciliatory move with his co-contestants.

Fayemi was declared the winner of the APC primary having polled a total of 941 votes. The APC candidate visited no fewer than 15 of the aspirants in their respective homes on Sunday.

The Minister who was accompanied by APC Ekiti State Chairman, Chief Jide Awe, and some chieftains of the party visited Engr. Segun Oni at his Ifaki-Ekiti country home early on Sunday morning.

Thereafter, he visited Rt. Hon Femi Bamisile, another aspirant and former Speaker of the state House of Assembly at his Ado-Ekiti residence. Fayemi also visited Mr Kola Alabi and Dr Wole Oluyede at their respective residences in Ikere –Ekiti.

The APC candidate also visited Senator Gbenga Aluko at his Ode-Ekiti country home. Other aspirants visited by Fayemi in their respective homes on Sunday include: Mr Muyiwa Olumilua; Mr Kayode Ojo; Hon Bamidele Faparusi; Dr Adebayo Oriire; Dr Oluwole Oluleye; Mr Diran Adesua, Mr Victor Kolade, Coker Olumuyiwa and Mr Sesan Fatoba.

Dr Fayemi described his discussion with his co-contestants as “frank and useful discussion”, even as he expressed optimism that the party would go into the July 14 poll as a united entity.

The APC standard-bearer had a few hours after his declaration as winner of the governorship primary told his supporters of the need to maintain a cordial relationship with other co-contestants and their supporters.

He had also hinted at plans to constitute a body of all co-contestants into the Candidate’s Advisory Council.