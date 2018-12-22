Fayemi Presents N129.9 billion Budget Estimate for 2019

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday presented asum of N129.924,472,135.01 appropriation bill before the State Houseof Assembly for passage. The budget composed of N57, 214, 891, 758.72 capital expenditure andN72, 709, 580 , 376.29 as recurrent expenditure . The budget tagged: Budget of Restoration’ was presented before theSpeaker, Hon Adeniran Alagbada and other members of the Assemblyfor passage. The Assembly complex witnessed a frenzied mood , as party leaders andloyalists of the governor thronged the palatial premises of thelegislative building to give support . In the proposal, infrastructure takes the largest share and will gulpa sum of N40, 122, 788, 579. 83 while a total of N33, 393, 440, 901.80was earmarked for social investment drives . Fayemi, who clad in white Agbada praised the assembly for thecommitment to the State, saying the cardinal objective of the budgetestimate is to drive the four cardinal objective of hisadministration, anchored on; Knowledge economy, social investment,infrastructure and Human capital development and Agriculture and RuralDevelopment. He said the budget was judiciously tailored towards good governanceand speedy economic recovery for Ekiti state and its people. “Mr Speaker, the budget encapsulates the plans, policies andprogrammes of this administration . I equally want to assure you thatthe needed resources to ensure the success of its provisions shall beeffectively sourced. “I urge you for timely consideration to the passage of this revenueand expenditure estimate as 2019 is already here”, Fayemi stated. Fayemi said for smooth sail and passage of the appropriation bill,that he sought the inputs of all relevant stakeholders and reflectedthe collective aspiration , needs and demands for sustainable growthand development across the 16 local government areas of the state. Reviewing the 2010 budget performance, Fayemi said: “this year hasbeen a year of uncertainty for Ekiti State and Ekiti Kete. However,the cheering news is that we are ending the year on a hopeful andpromising note. “With your continued supports and commitment to 4-point agenda of thisadministration, we will together chart a new course for greatertomorrow we will all be proud of. “We have assumed office, we have embarked on extensive work inexamining the state’s finances , our domestic economy, the challengeswe confront, and opportunities before us. “We promise you to live up to the expectation of publishing details ofthe State finances during the first 100th day of this government”, hesaid. Speaking earlier, the Speaker said the task of rebuilding Ekiti to amodel requires the services and collaboration of the three arms ofgovernment, assuring that never again shall the State House ofAssembly engages the executive in battle of wit and control. Alagbada said the political events of the recent time had made Ekiti alaughing stock in the comity of nations, saying the state stands achance of recovering fast with Dr Fayemi, an accomplished scholar inthe saddle of governance. He assured that the budget proposal shall be granted expeditiouspassage in the overall interest of the State. “Those expecting the Ekiti State House of Assembly to be a battlefieldor a war zone should better look elsewhere, because they will be isappointed . “Our governor is a listening administrator who accords every arm ofgovernment deserves respect and dignity. He is not going to be ameddlesome interloper like others.