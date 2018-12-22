Fayemi Presents N129.9 billion Budget Estimate for 2019

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Friday presented a
sum of N129.924,472,135.01 appropriation bill before the State House
of Assembly for passage.
The budget composed of N57, 214, 891, 758.72 capital expenditure and
N72, 709, 580 , 376.29 as recurrent expenditure .
The budget tagged: Budget of Restoration’ was presented before the
Speaker, Hon Adeniran Alagbada and other members of the Assembly
for passage.
The Assembly complex witnessed a frenzied mood , as party leaders and
loyalists of the governor thronged the palatial premises of the
legislative building to give support .
In the proposal, infrastructure takes the largest share and will gulp
a sum of N40, 122, 788, 579. 83 while a total of N33, 393, 440, 901.80
was earmarked for social investment drives .
Fayemi, who clad in white Agbada praised the assembly for the
commitment to the State, saying the cardinal objective of the budget
estimate is to drive the four cardinal objective of his
administration, anchored on; Knowledge economy, social investment,
infrastructure and Human capital development and Agriculture and Rural
Development.
He said the budget was judiciously tailored towards good governance
and speedy economic recovery for Ekiti state and its people.
“Mr Speaker, the budget encapsulates the plans, policies and
programmes of this administration . I equally want to assure you that
the needed resources to ensure the success of its provisions shall be
effectively sourced.
“I urge you for timely consideration to the passage of this revenue
and expenditure estimate as 2019 is already here”, Fayemi stated.
Fayemi said for smooth sail and passage of the appropriation bill,
that he sought the inputs of all relevant stakeholders and reflected
the collective aspiration , needs and demands for sustainable growth
and development across the 16 local government areas of the state.
Reviewing the 2010 budget performance, Fayemi said: “this year has
been a year of uncertainty for Ekiti State and Ekiti Kete. However,
the cheering news is that we are ending the year on a hopeful and
promising note.
“With your continued supports and commitment to 4-point agenda of this
administration, we will together chart a new course for greater
tomorrow we will all be proud of.
“We have assumed office, we have embarked on extensive work in
examining the state’s finances , our domestic economy, the challenges
we confront, and opportunities before us.
“We promise you to live up to the expectation of publishing details of
the State finances during the first 100th day of this government”, he
said.
Speaking earlier, the Speaker said the task of rebuilding Ekiti to a
model requires the services and collaboration of the three arms of
government, assuring that never again shall the State House of
Assembly engages the executive in battle of wit and control.
Alagbada said the political events of the recent time had made Ekiti a
laughing stock in the comity of nations, saying the state stands a
chance of recovering fast with Dr Fayemi, an accomplished scholar in
the saddle of governance.
He assured that the budget proposal shall be granted expeditious
passage in the overall interest of the State.
“Those expecting the Ekiti State House of Assembly to be a battlefield
or a war zone should better look elsewhere, because they will be is
appointed .
“Our governor is a listening administrator who accords every arm of
government deserves respect and dignity. He is not going to be a
meddlesome interloper like others.
By Gbenga Sodeinde Ado Ekiti
Fayemi Presents N129.9 billion Budget Estimate for 2019
More from HeadlinesMore posts in Headlines »
More from NewsMore posts in News »
Be First to Comment