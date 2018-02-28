Between Fayemi and Michael Opeyemi Bamidele

If information reaching us from the grapevine is anything to considered, then one can say the incessant rift between Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Michael Opeyemi Bamidele who is widely referred to as MOB has finally ended. According to inside sources, there are strong indications that Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, M.O.B has accepted to step down for his boss in exchange for an offer of a senate seat.

He revealed that M.O.B promised his boss who visited MOB in his Law Chamber today (Tuesday) that he has since settled the rifts with Fayemi, and will now firmly support JKF’s re-election.

According to the aide, the combination of MOB’s political force with that of Fayemi is a killer punch APC needs for the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State.

It was squealed that Bamidele, who had earlier declared his intention to contest the 2018 Governorship election in Ekiti State, at his country home, Iyin, will definitely be compensated with a senatorial ticket by Fayemi

“You need to see how happy and sincere the two leaders were to each other when they hugged for the first time since the 2014 problem. Good times is here again with us in Ekiti if the alliance formed at the meeting works,” Fayemi’s aide said.

On the reason for Fayemi’s visit, and why now, he simply described it as a brotherly one and “to fraternise with a brother.” He praised Bamidele for his noble decision to step down for Fayemi, and noted that political intrigues, which made MOB settle for House of Representives ticket in 2011 was unfortunate and past story.

“But when he came back to APC in a grand style after the 2015 guber election, we were all happy and we welcome him warmly,” he said, adding: shame to bad people, everything is now going according to plan.

When asked about MOB’s political ambition, the aide simply said “you just wait till we win the race, he can never regret stepping down for JKF. He will not lose anything this time around. It is straight to Senate.

Isaac Oguntoye