Fayemi assents to 8 bills to mark end of Ekiti 5th Assembly

Gbenga Sodeinde, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday signed eight bills into laws, saying his government will continue to demonstrate strong political will in the implementation of existing laws in the state.

Fayemi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday while signing the bills into law at a ceremony to mark the end of the legislative duties of the 5th Ekiti state House of Assembly.

The bills are the Ekiti state Development and Investment Promotion Agency Law 2019, Ekiti state Administration of Civil Justice Law 2019 and the College of Agriculture and Technology Re-enactment Law 2019.

Others include, Ekiti state Logo Re-enactment Law 2019, Ekiti state Local Government Administration Law 2019, Ekiti state Property Protection and Anti -Land Grabbing Law 2019, Ekiti state Security Trust Fund Amendment Law 2019 and Ekiti state Waste Management Authority Repeal Law 2019.

The governor assured that the laws will be implemented for the overall development of the state.

Speaking about the robust relationship he enjoyed with the lawmakers, who are predominantly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi said that “history is made in different forms, but I consider our partnership as a historic partnership not minding that many of you came from the PDP while the executive branch that took over on October 16, 2018 was from the APC.

“Some believed that the two parties can’t have any point of engagement, but this was not so. I always talked about belonging to Ekiti and that is what you have done.

“I cannot recall any time in the last 20 years when eight bills were

signed into law, so this is significant and these are laws that are important to our state.

“As you have rounded off today, this is not the end of the road for you with the way you have demonstrated your love for this state. That culture of belonging to Ekiti party, you are all exemplars of it and I commend you.”

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of the House, Ebenezer Alagbada, said the assembly had been able to pass 10 bills since Fayemi took over last October.

“We must learn how to separate politics from governance by doing our best and operate with love in whatever capacity we find ourselves. The last four years have been so eventful. We have come, we saw and we have conquered,” he said.

The sixth assembly will be inaugurated tomorrow by Gov. Fayemi.