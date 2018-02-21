Faux Locs: Great style, fun to wear

Faux Locs now has been popularized and more fashionable and trendy. Faux Locs trend has been popular in the black industry for quite a while. They are creating Locs with extensions that are a temporary style choice without the commitment or the work. It is a protective style that can last up to three months.

It is basically a two-step process. That consists of braiding or twisting the hair and then wrapping it. This style can be accomplished using yarn, Kane Karon braiding or synthetic Marley hair.

Faux locs can be curled, twisted and banded to offer even more styling options with texture. As beautiful as they are. They do require a level of commitment and patience that is needed to maintain them. Faux locs come in different varieties, these varieties include genie locs aka yarn loc or loc extensions. With Marley hair. With Faux locs you can have a similar look with the sacrifice or commitment of cutting your own hair, and they are a great way to Don the beautiful style that locs can offer.

Important facts about Faux Locs It can be permanent or temporary form can last for about 3 months and is made of yarn or synthetic fibers while the permanent. Human hair is wrapped around your natural hair or actual human hair Locs are attached to your roots.

Colour: one main reasons why people will tend to love this loc in is because it gives you the flexibility to choose any colour hue without it looking ‘skrepy’ you also don’t have to worry about it clashing with your natural hair will literally be loc’d in.

Texture: for a temporary loc-in you have the choice between yarn which is lighter in weight and comes in various colors in different textures.

Length: keep in mind that the longer the length, the heavier the Load, either way, the Locs. Always look great!

Hair Care: The term protective style doesn’t mean neglected style. Hair care and maintenance is a must for faux locs, you should oil your scalp daily, wash and condition at least bi-weekly and take a daily vitamin.

Mutiat Alli