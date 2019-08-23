Nneka Nwogwugwu

Following the invitation of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN for a panel hearing with the Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, which he refused to attend, Fatoyinbo has finally disclosed the reason for his refusal.

In a statement signed by his Executive Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, Fatoyinbo said his decision was followed by legal advice not to appear before the panel.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to a press briefing made by the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emma Isong, where he reportedly disclosed that the investigation into the rape allegations levelled against the Founder and Senior of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, was declared inconclusive due to our Pastor’s failure to appear before the investigative panel set up by the Panel.’’

“We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.’’

“The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.’’

“According to the report, Rev Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.’’

“Even our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was given an opportunity for fair hearing by the Kangaroo Panel set up with the prime motive of condemning Him to death,” the statement read in part.’’

He also added that there was never any written invitation from the panel or the PFN leadership, claiming that the PFN panel was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session

Adetuberu, said concluded that “once the Police investigation is over, our Pastor is ready to honour the invitation.”