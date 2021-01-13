Father allegedly rapes, impregnates 17-year-old daughter in Ondo

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure.

A 36-year-old man, Peter Moses has been docked before a Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.

Moses was dragged before the magistrates’ court by the police after he committed the offense at his residence in the Asewele Korede camp in Ore Town.

According to the police, Moses had serially committed the offense between November 2020 and January 2021.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr. Jimoh Amuda, told the court that the 36-year-old father abused his daughter (name withheld) by having unlawful intercourse with her, resulting in her four -month old pregnancy.

He added that the suspect committed the offense which is contrary to Section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under Section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of the Child’s Right Act of 2003.

While asking the court to adjourn the case to enable police call gather witnesses, the prosecuting counsel said the case file should still be deposited at the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

He added that it would also enable him to complete his investigation on the case.

The suspect however, pleaded guilty to the charges and begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

In his ruling, Magistrate F.O Omofolarin ordered that the accused be remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service and adjourned the case till February 21.