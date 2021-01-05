Father absconds as wife gave birth to Quadruples — Daily Times Nigeria

Father of five absconds after his wife gave birth to quadruples, bringing his children to 9, this happened in Benin.

A man is reportedly nowhere to be found after his wife gave birth to quadruples in addition to the five children they already have.

Mrs Rita Ndibisu gave birth to four babies on Jan 2, 2021 at the General Hospital in Benin, DailyTimes gathered.

Mother and children are said to be doing well but the father of the children “is nowhere be found.”