Chioma Joseph

A 52-year-old father, Emmanuel Ikhine is in police net for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 18-yaer-old daughter, as well as impregnating her, in Sango-Ota area of Ogun state.

Ikhine, who had separated from his wife and mother of the survivor for years, had turned to his daughter to enjoy sexual satisfaction.

To cover up the illicit act, the suspect would always take advantage of the survivor whenever his two sons and brothers of the survivor were not home. He would threatened to harm her if she opened up to anyone on the act.

It was gathered that the suspect had been abusing the survivor for over two years, but was arrested after the survivor had confided in a neighbour, Yemisi Ashade, who took her to the Sango-Ota Police Station to report the act.

On the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Godwin Idehai, a Chief Superintendent of Police, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy father was promptly arrested.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a press statement issued on Monday.

Oyeyemi said, “ The suspect was arrested last Saturday, he resides at No. 6, Iyaniwura Street, Joju area of Sango – Ota.

He was arrested following a report by Yemisi Ashade, who came to the station with the girl and complained that the survivor came to her to report how her father had been abusing her sexually whenever she is alone at home with threat to deal with her if she dares tell anyone about it.

“ She stated further that she can no longer bear the sexual assault hence she confided in Ashade. The survivor claimed to be the only girl amongst the three children of her father.

“ She explained how the suspect has been sleeping with her whenever her two brothers are not around with threat, but when she can not bear it, she reported to their neighbour who brought her to the station to report.

The survivor was taken to the General Hospital, where it was confirmed that she is already pregnant for her father.”

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti – Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and prosecution.