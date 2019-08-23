Temitope Adebayo

Fatgbems Petroleum Company Limited has commissioned a mega retail station in Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, restating the brand’s commitment to building a lasting identity and providing customers with real experience at every touch point.

Speaking at the commissions of the mega retail outlet, Chairman of Fatgbems Group, Mr. Kabir Gbemisola said that in 2017, the company unveiled its new brand identity at its Berger service station, adding that from that period till date, the number of stations re-branded between Lagos and Ogun States has grown to eleven.

According to him, the retail outlet which carries seven pumps of fourteen nozzles is designed to give customers speedy refuelling of 5 minutes turn-out time with the latest automation system to ensure customers are given the right value for their money.

It also warehouses a modern office complex that will provide different services ranging from tyre sales, auto care, restaurant and supermart, to offer a one- stop quality experience to customers.

Mr. Gbemisola, further disclosed that the new brand identity is not a change of direction, but a restatement of our values and commitment to customers as the drivers of the business.

In his words, ‘we will continue to challenge the norms through our innovative and technology-driven idea, in order to deliver quality service satisfaction to stakeholders’

He added that the company will continue to uphold the core values of customer service, leadership, integrity, innovation, health & safety and environmental responsibility in the day to day operational activities.

The event drew the attendance of the Ogun State Governor, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shuaib Salis, Alake of Egba, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Former Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Prince Suraj Adekunbi, Permanent Secretaries, League of Imams, Bankers and other well-wishers.

In his comment, Chief of Staff to Ogun State Governor, Alhaji. Shuaib Salis pledged that the government will continue to support businesses and provide an enabling environment that will help them thrive.

As it is part of the agenda of the present administration to promote a partnership that will improve on investors business and bring about economic and social wellbeing of Ogun State people.

He commended the management of Fatgbems Petroleum for keeping to their promises and creating job opportunity for Ogun State indigenes and Nigerians at large.

The Alake in his comment applauded the management of Fatgbems for upholding the tenets of the founding father and for pushing through the challenges to stay in business.

He said, the new service the station is a statement of the management’ commitment to the developmental project of Ogun State.

Fatgbems Petroleum is a member of Fatgbems Group, incorporated as an independent petroleum marketing company in 1994. Its outlets include Adedotun, Ikereku, Ilepo-Oja, Awoyaya, Oju-Ore, Igbala, Dalemo, Cele, Berger, Aseese and IBB.