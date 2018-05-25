Fatee Muhammed Fetes Muslims on Ramadan

Lagos top female politician, Hon. Fateemah Muhammad, is at her best once again. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives aspirant, we gathered, has shifted the focus of her empowerment scheme to caring for Muslims in this holy month of Ramadan.

Fateemah, for the record, possesses leadership drives that are having a positive effect on the day-to-day life of the average persons lucky to have met her. The latest in her kitty is the provision of food on a daily basis, including cash and gift items, to Muslims at designated mosques within the two Ifako Ijaiye constituencies she aspires to represent in 2019.

Hon. Fateemah who is the Director-General of Atikunation, an independent campaign group for Atiku Abubakar’s presidency, it is noted, is standing tall in a society where women due to gendered behavioural expectations are facing different political challenges.

With die-hard efforts of leaders like hers, voters now react positively with feelings of moral courage toward encouraging women in politics. Besides the Ramadan feast that is planned to last through the 30 days fasting period, we learnt that Hon. Fateemah on Sunday, May 27th, 2018, will also be hosting kids in Ifako Ijaiye to a Children’s Day feast.

The Children’s Day party which will take place at Tanima Events Centre, Iju Ishaga, is being packaged by FMG Events. According to the beautiful politician, who continues to impact lives through charity, “Children are beautiful creations of God. So, they are welcome from every corner of Ifako Ijaiye,” states the beautiful politician

4 Attachments