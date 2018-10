Fast rising Nigerian artiste, Wiz Prince, drops two hit singles

Rave of the moment, Wiz Prince as fondly called by fans and music lovers hit the Nigeriam entertainment industry with two incredible singles titled ‘I Am A Star’ and ‘Ghetto Child’, Wiz Prince knows his onion when it comes to delivery and good production, he is tipped to becoming the new wave of the music industry, little wonder he is well accepted by all on the blogosphere and radiosphere

A must have on your playlist. Download, comment and share below;

DOWNLOAD I AM A STAR

DOWNLOAD GHETTO CHILD